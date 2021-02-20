Sonowal launches centre for perishable cargo to boost exports

Guwahati, Feb 19 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday launched the Centre for Perishable Cargo (CPC) at Loknath Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to boost exports from the region.

The project is aimed at providing state-of-the-art infrastructure for air cargo handling facilities, cold storages and to bolster export of horticulture products from the northeastern region, officials said.

The opening of the cargo center would enable the state’s farmers to contribute to the mission of ‘Atmanirbhar Assam’ by exporting vegetables and other agricultural products of the state to different countries, Sonowal said.

Farmers and agri-entrepreneurs of Assam exported 14,000 metric tonnes of agricultural products during the lockdown period, he said.

The previous Congress governments had “neglected” the region and showed apathy towards its development, the CM alleged.