Tomar in poll-bound Assam: Atmanirbhar villages will help achieve Atmanirbhar Bharat

Guwahati, Feb 19 (PTI) Union minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said only ‘Atmanirbhar’ villages by arming small and marginal farmers can help fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision of making an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Villages must be made self-reliant and for that it is important to focus on small farmers and marginal farmers in the country, Tomar said at a programme to distribute agricultural machineries and equipment under the Chief Ministers Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY).

The farmers can earn profit only when attracted to valuable produce, connected to new technology and linked to the market.

Considering this, the government has decided to make 10,000 Farm Producers Organisations (FPOs) on which Rs 6,850 crores will be spent and this will be fruitful for the farmers of the country, he said.

Both the central and state governments along with the ICAR and farmers are working towards doubling farmers’ income by 2022, the minister said.

Tomar, who is BJP election in-incharge of Assam polls, is in the state since Wednesday.

The government under Atmanirbhar Bharat package has announced an agriculture infrastructure fund of nearly Rs 1.50 lakh crore and farmers can take the benefit of this fund to increase their income, he said.

Highlighting that the land of Assam is full of resources and its climate and soil are suitable for farming, he urged the farmers to put their efforts to increase the production of their crops to cater to the demands.

He further said that this government was committed to bring progress to the farmers of Assam and to bring inclusive development which will make them able to contribute towards the goal of making an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He appealed to the people and farmers to put their collective efforts to increase the agricultural production for their own and the countrys well-being.

The union minister appreciated the Assam government for putting its all efforts to implement the central and the state government schemes.

Agriculture machineries and equipment including tractors, power tillers etc. were distributed to the beneficiaries of the state Friday.

A cold storage was inaugurated by the minister at Kharupetia in Darrang district.