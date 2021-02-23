Anand takes up extensive role in ‘Global Chess League’

Chennai, 22 Feb: Tech Mahindra on Monday roped in former world champion Viswanathan Anand in an extensive role for a first-of-its-kind “Global Chess League”.

The League aims to engage players from all levels – professional or otherwise — and will be played in a franchise format, the IT company announced on Monday.

The league will have eight franchise owned teams from across the world. The teams will comprise a mix of titled women and men players along with juniors and wildcard entrants playing each other in a round robin format with the final League structure and team details to be announced in due course.

“A moment of personal pride. Proud to announce a truly Global event with an Indian connect,” Grandmaster Anand tweeted.

It was also announced that Anand, five-time World champion and Indian Chess Grandmaster will “mentor, partner, advise and help shape the league”.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, said, “Chess still has an incipient and largely untapped potential across the globe. Recently, there has been a surge of interest post the online Chess Olympiad and the enormous popularity of a TV series based on the game.

“We hope that the creation of a league will harness this resurgence of interest and bring about a renaissance in the world of chess.”

Anand on his part said, “chess is a game that is played by millions around the world. At this time, a unique opportunity exists to popularize it further and dramatically enhance its visibility through a global league powered by technology.”

He said he was personally happy to partner with a technology provider like Tech Mahindra, whose endorsement and promotion will certainly elevate the sport to a higher level.

“There is a renewed interest in the game of chess and through this unique global league format, we will be able to keep the spirit of chess intact and ensure the right platform is provided to upcoming talent,” Anand added.

The Indian team last year won the Online Olympiad jointly with Russia for its first ever gold at the global event. (PTI)