BJP leader B Daimary elected to Rajya Sabha from Assam

Guwahati, 22 Feb: BJP member Biswajit Daimary was on Monday elected to Rajya Sabha uncontested, an official of the Assam Legislative Assembly said.

The official said Monday was the last day of withdrawal and with no other candidate submitting nominations, Daimary was declared winner of the by-election to one Rajya Sabha seat from Assam.

The seat to the Upper House of Parliament lied vacant after Daimary had resigned from Rajya Sabha following switching side to saffron party from its ally Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

On November 21 last year, BPF founding member Daimary had resigned from Rajya Sabha and joined the BJP on the next day. (PTI)