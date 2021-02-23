Gadkari inaugurates 5 traditional clusters of Assam under SFURTI

Guwahati, 22 Feb: To upgrade the traditional handloom, handicraft and agro-procession industries in Assam, Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated five traditional clusters under the SFURTI.

Gadkari inaugurated through video conferencing the five traditional clusters under the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI)

The clusters inaugurated are Traditional Dress Making and Embroidery at Sipajhar in Darrrang district, Naharbari Tea Cluster at Sonitpur, Traditional Dress Making and Embroidery Cluster in Kokrajhar district, Sitalpati Craft Cluster in Goalpara district and Silk Khadi Cluster at Hajo in Kamrup district.

All the clusters have been involved in different activities such as handloom, handicraft, agro processing, besides a Common Facility Centre (CFC) under SFURTI Intervention of the cluster where artisans/ growers would get benefit of technology upgradation reflecting in their improved productivity and income, said a release here.

The Naharbari Tea Cluster in Sonitpur is formed under the Small Tea growers Association where they set up Mini Tea Manufacturing unit for producing CTC Tea under the SFURTI assistance.

In the traditional Dress Making and Embroidery Cluster, Sipajhar, the release said weavers are producing different diversified product in handloom with high market potential.

The traditional dress making and embroidery cluster, Kokrajhar, is an SHG federation driven cluster where they use traditional texture in making diversified handloom products.

The Silk Khadi Cluster, Hajo, has been working especially on silk and khadi and with the technology upgradation after SFURTI intervention.

Sitalpati Craft Cluster, Goalpara, is a fine example of AtmaNirbhar Bharat where artisans producing different utility and decorative items with the available raw material in the vicinity, the release said, adding, artisans income has risen due to product diversification, market linkages, the release added. (PTI)