Mizoram Assembly budget session from Tuesday

Aizawl, 22 Feb: The Budget session of the Mizoram Assembly will begin on Tuesday, an official said.

The first day of the budget session will start with the customary address by Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, the official said on Monday.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the annual budget for fiscal 2021-2022 on March 1, he said.

The budget session will continue till March 17, the official said.

Three government bills, including “The Mizoram Licensing and Regulation of Private Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics Bill, 2012” will be laid during the session, he said. (PTI)