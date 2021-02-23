Rijiju launches four infrastructure projects at SAI Bangalore

New Delhi, 22 Feb: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday laid the foundation of a synthetic athletics track, a 330-bed girls hostel, kitchen and dining hall along with a gymnasium complex at Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Bangalore centre.

He was joined by KC Narayana Gowda, Sports Minister in the Karnataka government.

The synthetic athletic track coming up at the centre is an 8-lane 400m track with two additional straight lanes.

It is an IAAF certified track for Class 1, Category 5. Beside this, the project includes 500m clay track and a 100m sand track for high performance training.

The project is due to be completed by the end of 2022 and at a cost of Rs. 13.86 crore under the Khelo India budget.

The girls hostel coming up is a Grounds +5 facility with 110 rooms with attached bathrooms with a total built up area of 7,170 square kms. The project is due to be completed by the end of March 2022 at a cost of Rs. 29.46 crore under both National Sports Development Fund and Khelo India budget.

The upgradation of the kitchen and dining hall will see the already existing infrastructure upgraded while the kitchen will provide 1500 meals per session. The project is due to be completed by March 2022 at a cost of Rs. 2.3 crore under the Khelo India budget. (PTI)