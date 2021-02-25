Cong anti-CAA ‘gamochas’ campaign picks up in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 24 (PTI) Carrying forward Rahul Gandhi’s anti-CAA pitch, the Assam Congress members have collected over one lakh ‘Gamochas’ (scarf) with anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) messages so far for display at the ‘Martyrs Memorial’ which the party proposes to set up in Guwahati on coming to power.

Congres workers have collected the ‘Gamochas’ (traditional white and red woven cloth offered as an honour in Assam) as part of its door-to-door campaign.

Many people have themselves handed it over to senior Congress leaders to mark their dissent against the Act, party spokesperson Bobbeeta Sharma said on Wednesday.

Various party leaders also took to social media to share pictures of the gamochas collected.

Following Rahul Gandhi’s no-CAA call at the Sivsagar rally, the state unit has launched the campaign to gather gamochas with anti-CAA messages to keep the contentious issue at the forefront of its election campaign in the state.

According to the CAA Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Assam Pradesh Congress President Ripun Bora said, “our hope for a united and prosperous future for the state is alive and thriving, as people have truly risen up to fight back divisive forces.

“It is amazing that over a period of few days, we have already collected over one lakh gamochas with anti-CAA messages”.

Bora had earlier expressed the hope of amassing at least 50 lakh gamochas from across the state

The party’s manifesto committee chairman Gaurav Gogoi said that one lakh gamochas have been amassed within days and this is a testimony of the extraordinary response from across the state to the party’s anti-CAA gamocha collection drive.

Gogoi said that he was grateful to the people for coming all out in support of our endeavours to ensure CAA is out for good in Assam.

Chairman of the congress campaign committee Pradyut Bordoloi said that all who have signed the gamochas have become an integral part of history and “together we shall quash CAA and show it the door.”

Congress legislature party leader Debabrata Saikia said that over one lakh gamochas inscribed with anti-CAA testimonials in just a couple of days speak volumes of the commitment and tremendous support of people towards the party’s campaign against the legislation.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly are likely to be held in March-April this year.