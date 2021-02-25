I-T refunds worth over Rs 1.95 trillion issued so far this fiscal

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI): The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 1.95 lakh crore (Rs 1.95 trillion) worth refunds to over 1.93 crore (19.3 million) taxpayers so far this fiscal.

Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 69,653 crore have been issued to over 1.90 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.26 lakh crore have been issued in 2.17 lakh cases. “CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,95,736 crore to more than 1.93 crore taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 22nd February, 2021,” the I-T Department tweeted.