Make long-term plansto decongest capital

In the last few days, the capital administration led by Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Talo Potom has been carrying out a major eviction drive along the outer ring road in Itanagar town. The drive has been initiated with the motive to widen the outer ring road. For the last many years, the twin capital towns of Itanagar and Naharlagun have been battling serious traffic congestion. There is an urgent need for widening the sector and colony roads which provide alternative routes, thereby bringing down congestion on NH 415.

The ring roads along with the bypass road are very critical in this regard. The effort of the capital administration led by ADM Talo Potom to carry out a large-scale eviction drive to clear the right of way (RoW) is appreciable. Potom has been performing an admirable job in initiating action against illegal encroachers in the state capital. He told the media that the eviction drive will be carried out in more than 30 km stretch of road in the capital complex. This is welcome news. All the citizens of the Itanagar capital region should extend cooperation and support to ADM Potom and his team. Everyone complains about traffic issues but do not extend cooperation to the administration at the time of widening and construction of roads. The administration should focus on Naharlagun and Nirjuli too. At present, Naharlagun witnesses massive traffic jams and there is an urgent need to construct a few bridges over the Pachin river to provide alternative routes in order to decongest NH 415. The administration should start making long-term plans to decongest towns like Nirjuli and Doimukh too, which are growing every year.