No new COVID-19 case in Nagaland, tally stands at 12,217

Kohima, Mar 9 (PTI) Nagaland did not report any fresh COVID-19 case for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, state Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The state’s coronavirus tally stands at 12,217, a health official said.

“No +ve case of COVID-19 reported today. 1 +ve patient has recovered in Kohima,” the minister tweeted.

As many as 11,955 people have been cured of the disease and the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state is 97.85 per cent, said Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing.

Nagaland now has 18 active cases, while 91 persons, including 10 with comorbidities have succumbed to the infection, the health official said.

At least 153 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

The northeastern state has so far tested 1,32,242 samples for COVID-19.