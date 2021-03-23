ISSF WC: India’s youth brigade dominates, clinches gold in 10m air pistol and rifle mixed team events

New Delhi, 22 Mar: India’s teenage shooting sensations extended their dominance in the ongoing ISSF World Cup here on Monday, winning the mixed team gold medals in both the 10m air pistol and 10m air rifle events to continue their stupendous run of form in the run-up to this year’s Olympics.

With Monday’s three gold medals, India have so far notched up six top finishes, four silver and as many bronze medals for a total of 14. A distant second is Team USA with three gold, two silver and one bronze.

The sensational duo of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker netted the 10m air pistol mixed team gold medal after Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan produced some excellent shooting to comfortably claim the gold medal in the 10m mixed air rifle event.

The 18-year-old Chaudhary and the 19-year-old Bhaker defeated Golnoush Sebhatollahi and Javed Foroughi of Iran 16-12, making a brilliant rally after trailing 0-4 at the end of the second series to give India their fifth gold at the ongoing event.

This was the pair’s fifth World Cup mixed team gold medal.

In the evening, Indian men won the skeet team event while the women settled for silver.

In pistol mixed finals, the Iranians began well but once the Indians overcame their starting troubles, they were unstoppable and lived up to the huge expectations by claiming the top prize. (PTI)