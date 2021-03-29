2 more test COVID-19 positive in Mizoram, tally rises to 4,465

Aizawl, Mar 28 (PTI) Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the tally to 4,465, an official said on Sunday.

The state now has 26 active cases, while 4,428 people have recovered from the disease. Eleven patients have succumbed to the virus.

Mizoram has tested 2,51,064 samples so far, including 1,405 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi said 52,598 people have thus far received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 10,296 healthcare workers and 3,071 frontline workers have been administered the second dose of the vaccine, she said.