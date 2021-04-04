AIUDF to support Congress CM in Assam: Badruddin Ajmal

Guwahati, Apr 3 (PTI) AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday said the party will support a leader from the Congress as the next chief minister of Assam if the ‘Grand Alliance’ is voted to pow er.

The ruling BJP has been aggressively campaigning that the ongoing Assembly polls in Assam is a “clash of civilisation” and to prevent Ajmal from becoming the chief minister of the state.

“AIUDF is committed to supporting a Congress CM in the state after 2 May (sic). Congress Mahajot govt, an alliance of Ten parties, will work equally for all regions & communities of Assam without fear or favour,” Ajmal tweeted.

The only agenda of the ‘Mahajot’ or ‘Grand Alliance’ government is to implement the “Five Guarantees” of the Congress which was annnounced during campaigning.

The Congress has formed the ‘Grand Alliance’ with AIUDF, BPF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM), RJD, Adivasi National Party (ANP) and Jimochayan (Deori) Peoples Party (JPP) to fight the assembly election in Assam against the BJP-led NDA.

The ‘Grand Alliance’ has “guaranteed” that if it is voted to power, then a law will be introduced to nullify the CAA, provide five lakh government jobs, 200 units of free electricity to all households, Rs 2000 per month for housewives and raise minimum wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365.