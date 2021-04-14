COVID-19 second wave worrying; some states need to ramp up RT-PCR tests: Centre

NEW DELHI, 13 Apr: Noting that India’s COVID-19 cases trajectory in the second wave is “worrying”, the Centre said states like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat need to ramp up RT-PCR tests.

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the Centre is continuously trying to help states and union territories in tackling the pandemic in a more effective manner.

He said the previous highest surge has already been crossed and the “trend is going upward and that is a cause for worry”.

The previous highest surge was 94,372 daily cases in September which is now 1,61,736 every day while the daily deaths are also showing an increasing trend, Bhushan said.

In case of Maharashtra, he said the average daily cases week-on-week have grown significantly and have reached a level of over 57,000.

“The tests per million are also growing but they are not keeping pace with the average daily cases. The share of RT-PCR tests is progressively coming down so that is something we repeatedly request the state to address,” he said.

Bhushan said the ideal proportion is 70 per cent RT-PCR tests and 30 per cent rapid antigen tests as both are important.

Rapid antigen tests have their value as a screening test in areas which are densely populated and in those areas which are showing recent cluster of new cases. Those who test negative in RAT have to be mandatorily subjected to RT-PCR tests, he said.

“We have offered to the states that if they desire then they could make use of mobile testing laboratories. These technologies have been perfected through the country and they are being provided in a cost effective way. RT-PCR machines have also been put on government e-market place GEM so procurement could be easier and take lesser time,” Bhushan said.

Bhushan said there are 53 central teams which are camping in 53 districts of the country which are showing a surge in cases and these central teams are helping the district administration as well the state administration particularly health department and revenue officials in tackling the pandemic. (PTI)