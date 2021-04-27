IAF busts fake squadron leader after his offensive post on Twitter

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The Indian Air Force on Monday said it does not have any squadron leader named Vishal Randhawa after a Twitter account with this name posted an offensive post against a journalist a few days ago.

In a statement, the force clarified, “There is no air warrior by the name of Sqn Ldr Vishal Randhawa in the Indian Air Force, either serving or retired.”

The IAF said it dissociates itself from the views expressed by the Twitter account @V_Randhawa_.

Later, Twitter suspended the account for violation of its rules.