Woman charred to death as live wire falls on autorickshaw setting it on fire

Silchar, Apr 26 (PTI) A woman was killed and two others injured in Assam’s Cachar district after a car hit a pole, snapping live wires which then fell on an auto-rickshaw, setting it on fire, police said.

The incident happened on Sunday night at Lathigram in the Udharbond police station area, they said.

The car hit an electricity pole along the Silchar- Haflong Road, snapping the live wires. The wires then fell on an autorickshaw behind it, setting the vehicle on fire, they added.

Two persons, including the autorickshaw driver, escaped with injuries but a woman passenger identified as Runu Begum (25) could not get out and was charred to death inside the autorickshaw, officials said.

The injured are Runu’s husband Teramoni Barbhuiya and the driver of the autorickshaw Bapan Hussain.

A fire brigade team reached the spot and doused the blaze.