2 Naxals killed in encounter with police in Maha’s Gadchiroli

Nagpur, Apr 28 (PTI) Two Naxals, collectively carrying Rs 8 lakh reward on their heads, were killed in an encounter with police in a forest of Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The exchange of fire took place when C-60 commandos of the Gadchiroli Police were conducting an anti-Naxal operation in Gatta Jambia forest around 6.30 am, he said.

Gadchiroli district superintendent of police Ankit Goyal had received a tip-off that a large number of Naxals were camping in Gatta Jambia forest and hatching a criminal conspiracy, a press release issued by the SP office said.

During the anti-Naxal operation, the C-60 commandos of Gadchiroli police were ambushed by 20 to 25 armed Naxals, who fired indiscriminately, it said.

“The commandos retaliated swiftly, following which the Naxals ran away into the forest. Subsequently, two bodies of male cadres were found during the search operation,” it said.

The deceased Naxals were identified as Vinay Narote (31), who was carrying Rs 2 lakh bounty on his head, and Vivek Narote with Rs 6 lakh cash reward, the statement said.

The deceased were the masterminds behind the April 21 attack on an armed outpost in Gatta, it added.

According to police, they have seized a 9 mm pistol, a Bharmar gun, explosive substances and a huge cache of Naxal material from the spot.