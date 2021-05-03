DDCA to donate 100 units each of ventilators and oxygen concentrators

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) on Sunday announced it will be donating 100 units each of non-invasive ventilators and oxygen concentrators to the Delhi government for distribution across healthcare facilities in the national capital.

The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc with healthcare infrastructure across the country and more so in Delhi which is facing an unprecedented challenge in the wake of the lack of oxygen supply.

“The president and members of the Apex Council of DDCA will donate 100 units of BPAP-B Non-Invasive ventilators and 100 units of Oxygen Concentrators each to the administrator, Govt of NCT Delhi for distribution to healthcare facilities in Delhi,” DDCA stated in a press release.

DDCA will also procure 25 extra oxygen concentrators for its members, officials, employees on need basis and returned after use.