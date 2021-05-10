Himanta Biswa Sarma to form govt

GUWAHATI, 9 May: Assam chief minister designate Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Governor Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday and staked claim to form government.

Sarma, who was accompanied by outgoing CM Sarbananda Sonowal, submitted the list of elected legislators owing allegiance to the NDA.

Mukhi accepted his claim and invited him to form government, they said.

The governor will administer him the oath of office on Monday at 12 noon, the sources said.

Sarma was unanimously elected leader of both the BJP legislature party and the NDA legislature party earlier in the day.

The term of the current assembly is scheduled to end on 31 May.

Of the 126 assembly seats in Assam, the ruling alliance secured 75 seats with the BJP winning 60, the AGP bagging nine and the UPPL six.

Earlier, ending speculations on who would occupy the top post as both Sarma and outgoing chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal were contenders, North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma was elected as the legislature party leader.

Sarma’s name was proposed by the outgoing chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by BJP state party president and Patacharkuchi MLA Ranjeet Kumar Dass and newly elected Haflong MLA Nandita Garlosa. “As no other name was proposed for the top job, Sarma has been elected unanimously as the BJP legislature party leader,” central observer and union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said. (PTI)