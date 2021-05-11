ZPM donates essential items to frontline workers

NIRJULI, 10 May: Borum Panchayat Block ZPM Tok Tama on Monday donated essential items to the frontline workers here, and appealed to them to continue being dedicated to the service they are rendering.

Tama donated around 400 facemasks, four cartons of hand sanitizer, cold drinks and other essential items to the police personnel working at several nakas in Nirjuli police station area.

Speaking to reporters, Tama said the time has come for everyone to shoulder responsibility as the state is passing through a critical period in the battle against Covid-19.

“It is now mandatory that people support and cooperate with the administration and health department in the fight against the coronavirus,” he said. He also installed a solar panel system at the block point naka near Karsingsa, where the police personnel are on duty round the clock.