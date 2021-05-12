ANSU seeks ramping up of vaccination prog

ITANAGAR, 11 May: All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) president Nabam Dodum has urged the state government to ramp up the vaccination programme in the state.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dodum said that measures like lockdown are temporary and Covid-19 can be contained only by vaccinating all the eligible citizens of the state.

“States like Maharashtra and Delhi are already calling global tenders to vaccinate their citizens. Our government needs to do the same and act quickly to vaccinate the citizens,” said Dodum.

The ANSU also called for increasing the testing capacity. “Our current scope of testing for the virus is far too limited. More number of testing centres should be set up across the state and in the capital region particularly. The cost of RT-PCR test should be kept at Rs 300 as it will encourage more people to go for RT-PCR tests,” said Dodum.

The union also urged the state government to provide a month’s extra salary to the healthcare workers for their selfless service during the time of Covid-19.

“They need to be rewarded for the sacrifice. Also, the government should use government officials of other departments for contact tracing, data entry, home quarantine/containment zone monitoring, etc. This will reduce the burden on the healthcare workers,” said Dodum.

Further, the ANSU president urged the state government to judiciously use the fund allotted for Covid-19, and said that the ANSU would not tolerate any kind of mismanagement of the Covid-19 fund in the state.

The union also suggested starting OPDs for Covid patients, installing oxygen generation plants at all CHCs of the state, increasing the ICU beds in the DCHs in Chimpu and Pasighat, enhancing oxygen supported beds, and installing CT scan facilities in all district and zonal/general hospitals.

Meanwhile, the ANSU vehemently condemned the recent attack on two doctors and vandalism at a private hospital in Naharlagun by the relatives of an aggrieved family.

“To discourage any such mob attacks on doctors, the state government should issue public condemnation and take necessary action to boost the morale of our doctors,” said Dodum.