Fans must show they’re virus-free to attend final five days of Roland Garros

PARIS, 12 May: French Open fans must show they are free from Covid-19 if they want to be among the small number of spectators allowed to attend the last five days of this year’s Roland Garros, organisers said Wednesday.

French tennis federation director-general Amelie Oudea-Castera said potential spectators at the May 30-June 13 Grand Slam must demonstrate proof, from June 9, that they had a negative PCR or antigen test within 48 hours of attendance, or bear a certificate of vaccination.

“The activation of the health pass is a little revolution for us that allows us to unlock the limits a little and which will be a big first,” Oudea-Castera said.

She added that up to 5,388 spectators would be admitted at the Roland Garros site in western Paris until June 8, in line with current French government coronavirus-related regulations on fan-based events.

That figure will go up to 13,146 a day later thanks to the government’s decision to raise fan numbers to a 65% limit of actual capacity.

The tennis federation, however, has not received a waiver concerning the curfew currently in force in France, meaning there will be no fans present for the first nine evening sessions.

The nationwide curfew, presently between 7pm and 6am, will be pushed back to 9pm on May 19 and 11pm from June 9, meaning the 10th and final evening session, scheduled to start at 1800 GMT, will be able to be attended by a crowd of 5,000. (AFP)