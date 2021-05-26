Over 1.77 cr doses of anti-Covid vaccines still available with states and UTs: Union Health Ministry

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) More than 1.77 crore doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines are still available with the states and Union Territories, while seven lakh doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Government of India has so far provided more than 21.89 crore vaccine doses to states and Union Territories.

Of this, the total consumption, including the wastage, is 19,93,39,750 doses, according to data available at 8 am on Tuesday.

“More than 1.77 crore COVID vaccine doses (1,77,67,850) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. Furthermore, seven lakh vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days,” the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the central government has been supporting the states and Union Territories by providing the vaccines free of cost.

In addition, it has also been facilitating direct procurement of vaccines by the states and Union Territories.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of the Centre for containment and management of the pandemic, along with test, track and treat strategy, and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The implementation of the liberalised and accelerated phase-3 strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination has started from May 1, 2021.

Under the strategy, in every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the government. It would continue to make these doses available to the state government totally free of cost as was being done earlier, the ministry stated.