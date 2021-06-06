BoI makes net profit of Rs 250.19 cr

NEW DELHI, 5 Jun: State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 250.19 crores for the quarter ended 31 March, 2021.

“It posted a net loss of Rs 3,571.41 crores in the year-ago period,” it stated in a release.

However, the net profit in the period under review was lower than Rs 540.72 crores in December quarter 2020-21, the BoI said in a regulatory filing.

The total income during March quarter 2020-21 was down at Rs 11,379.84 crores as against Rs 12,215.78 crores in the year-ago period.

For full year 2020-21, the standalone net profit was registered at Rs 2,160.30 crores against a net loss of Rs 2,956.89 crores in the previous year.

The income came down marginally to Rs 48,040.93 crores in 2020-21 from Rs 49,066.33 crores a year ago.

The asset quality of the bank showed an improvement with the gross non-performing assets (NPA) standing at 13.77 percent of the gross advances by the end of March 2021 as against 14.78 percent by the year-ago period, it said.

In value terms, gross bad loans fell to Rs 56,534.95 crores from Rs 61,549.93 crores.

Net NPAs or bad loans too declined to 3.35 percent (Rs 12,262.03 crores) from 3.88 percent (Rs 14,320.10 crores). (PTI)