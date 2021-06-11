Enrollment of female students lowest in institutes of national importance: MoE

NEW DELHI, 10 Jun: The share of girl students is lowest in institutes of national importance while female participation in professional courses is lower in comparison to academic courses, according to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2019-20.

However, there has been an overall increase of over 18 percent in female enrollment in higher education from 2015-16 to 2019-20, pointed out the report released on Thursday by the ministry of education.

A total of 1,019 universities, 39,955 colleges and 9,599 standalone institutions participated in the survey, which provides key performance indicators on the current status of higher education in the country.

“In the last five years, from 2015-16 to 2019-20, there has been a growth of 11.4 percent in the student enrollment. The rise in female enrollment in higher education during the period is 18.2 percent. The gender parity index (GPI) in higher education in 2019-20 is 1.01 against 1.00 in 2018-19, indicating an improvement in the relative access to higher education for females of eligible age group compared to males,” the report said.

According to the report, the number of female students is lowest in institutes under state private open universities (2,499), followed by institutes under the State Legislature Act (3,702), whereas the share is highest in state public universities.

“Share of female students is lowest for institutes of national importance (24.7 percent) followed by deemed universities government (33.4 percent) and state private universities (34.7 percent), whereas the share of female students for institutes under the State Legislative Act is 61.2 percent,” the report said.

“Share of female students in state public universities is 50.1 percent and in central universities it is 48.1 percent,” it said.

The survey found that female participation in professional courses is lower in comparison to the academic courses at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

“Female participation is very high and has also increased sharply at MA, MSc and MCom levels during the last five years. However, female participation is still very low at undergraduate courses like BCA, BBA, BTech or BE and LLB,” it said.

The report pointed out that it may be seen that percentage share of male is higher than female in almost every level, except MPhil, post graduate and certificate.

“Student enrollment at undergraduate level has 50.8 percent male and 49.2 percent female. Diploma has a skewed distribution with 65.1 percent male and 34.9 percent female. PhD level has 55 percent male and 45 percent female. Integrated levels have 56.2 percent male and 43.8 percent female. PG diploma student enrollment is 53.6 percent for male students and 46.4 percent for female students,” it said. (PTI)