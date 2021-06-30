India’s territorial integrityshould not be compromised

China on Monday said the situation along the Sino-India border is generally stable and both sides are trying to resolve the boundary issue through talks. The statement comes at a time when international media recently reported that India has redirected at least 50,000 troops to its border with China. These forces were earlier posted along the Indo-Pak border.

Since the Galwan incident, the relations between the two nations have remained strained.

However, recently, India and China agreed to hold the next round of military talks at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement from the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh. The timing of the statement of China is significant. Recently, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Arunachal and inaugurated several road projects.

The visit turned controversial after Kimin, where the programme was held, was portrayed as a part of Assam by the Border Roads Organization (BRO). Many saw this as an attempt to avoid controversy by the government of India. It is a well-known fact that China lays claim over Arunachal. As both the countries are trying to improve relations, it looks like India is trying to avoid any issue which might cause heartburn to Beijing. In the process of doing so, New Delhi should not give away too much to Beijing. The territorial integrity of the nation should not be compromised at any cost.