Role’ more than rule’ important for today’s civil servants: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that role more than rule is important for today’s civil servants and the government’s Mission Karmayogi will ensure that the Indian bureaucracy doesn’t remain a “prisoner of rules”.

Interacting with the participants of 47th Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPPA), he said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) had moved a proposal which was approved by the Cabinet on 2nd September, 2020, thus paving the way for Mission Karmayogi-the National Program for Civil Service Capacity Building (NPCSCB).

“This is a historic move aimed to reincarnate the Indian bureaucracy to suit the requirements of contemporary India and an attempt to recast the Indian Administrative Services in a manner that every officer is equipped, trained, updated and oriented to optimally discharge the role assigned to him rather than to remain a prisoner of rules, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

The minister was informed that in the 46th APPPA course, the participants got the opportunity to visit Gujarat, Sikkim and Darjeeling in West Bengal as part of their rural, urban and forward area visits and the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) organised special lectures and talks on very relevant topics of India-China border conflicts, Indo-Pakistan relations, Mission Karmayogi and New Education Policy, etc. which enriched the knowledge of the participants, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

Over 1,580 officers have attended this course since it began in 1975 and this programme has been the flagship programme of IIPA.

APPPA deals in a variety of subjects useful for middle level officers to prepare them for more responsible leadership and decision-making positions.