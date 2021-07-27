Man held for raping mentally challenged minor in Assam

Karimganj (Assam), Jul 26 (PTI) A 43-year-old man has been arrested in Assam’s Karimganj district for allegedly raping a mentally challenged minor girl, police said on Monday.

The man had allegedly raped his 17-year-old neighbour on Saturday, officer-in-charge of Badarpur Police Station Dipak Saikia said.

The girl was alone in the house and was strolling in the backyard when the accused dragged her into a room and allegedly raped her.

We have arrested the man and a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against him.

Since the girl is a minor and mentally challenged, her statement has been taken very carefully and she is undergoing a medical examination, Saikia said.