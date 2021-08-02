Shah says BJP govts work for the poorest, praises Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that BJP governments do not work on the basis of caste, but for the development of the poorest person and to revamp law and order.

Addressing a function after laying the foundation stone of the UP State Institute of Forensic Sciences here, Shah heaped praise on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking the state to the top spot in terms of law and order.

“The BJP governments do not work on the basis of caste, families, or for the people who are close to them. The BJP governments work for the development of the poorest person and to revamp law and order,” Shah said.

“For six years till 2019, I travelled a lot in UP. Hence, I know the earlier UP very well. Today in 2021, I can say with pride that Yogi Adityanath and his team have taken UP to the top spot in terms of law and order, he said.