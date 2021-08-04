Assam: Leopard gets stuck in hen coop while preying on chicken, rescued

Guwahati, Aug 3 (PTI) A leopard was rescued from a hen coop in Assam’s Sivasagar district after it got trapped while preying on chicken, a forest official said on Tuesday.

The adult leopard, measuring two feet in height and around nine feet in length, was found inside the hen coop at the residence of a tea garden worker in Banfera Tea estate in Sonari on Monday.

Villagers said the wild cat, aged about 12, was trying to prey on chickens inside the coop.

The Forest Department was informed, following which the Range Officers of Sonari and Borhat along with other forest personnel rushed to the spot.

An iron cage was placed close to the hen coop and the trapped leopard successfully rescued.

The leopard, which was in sound health, was then brought to Sonari Range headquarters and released into the Abhaypur Reserve Forest, the official said.