Night curfew along Cachar border with Bangladesh

Silchar, Aug 3 (PTI) Night curfew prohibiting people from moving along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Cachar district were issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on Tuesday.

Cachar District Magistrate Keerthi Jalli issued the order which said no person shall move between sunset to sunrise within one kilometre of the Indo-Bangladesh border of the district.

Officials said this has been done to prevent “unauthorised movement of commodities, cattle and extremists” from the neighbouring country.

The order prohibits movement of any person on the river Surma and on its high banks within the limits of territory in actual control of India in the district between sunset to sunrise.

Boats including fishing boats will not be normally allowed to ply on the river Surma. Though locals may be given permission for fishing in the river by the Circle Officer, Katigorah.

A copy of the permission must also be endorsed by the Cachar District Magistrate and BSF Commandant at Dholchera..

The order also said no person shall ply any vehicle, cart or rikshaw carrying sugar, rice, wheat, edible oils, kerosene oil and salt between sunset to sunrise within a five km belt inside the district boundary of Cachar along the Bangladesh border.

Circle Officer Katigorah can however relax these conditions for a specific purpose, time and place.

The order will not apply to state and central government employees on duty in the border areas.

This order will come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for two months.