NSCN-IM leader Muivah hospitalised

Guwahati, Aug 3 (PTI) Naga rebel leader Thuingaleng Muivah has been admitted at a hospital in Dimapur and his condition is stated to be stable now, sources said.

The 87-year-old NSCN-IM general secretary was admitted at the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR) at Dimapur in Nagaland about a week ago following old age related ailments.

Muivah’s condition is stable now, the sources said.

The NSCN-IM, in a statement, appreciated the doctors, nurses and other staff at CIHSR for taking care of its leader.

Muivah and late Isak Chishi Swu led the NSCN-IM as general secretary and chairman respectively for four decades.

Before Swu’s death at the age of 88 in 2016, both the leaders were continuing their peace parleys with the central government’s interlocutors for finding a permanent solution to the seven decades old insurgency problem in Nagaland.

On August 3, 2015, a framework agreement was signed by Muivah and government interlocutor R N Ravi in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a major step towards the final settlement.

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years with the first breakthrough in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland.

However, there has been no progress in the peace talks as the NSCN-IM has sought a separate flag and Constitution for Nagaland, which was rejected by the central government.

The group on Tuesday called a shutdown protesting against the alleged non-implementation of the framework agreement even after six years.