RS passes bill to amend ST list relating to Arunachal

NEW DELHI, 5 Aug: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to amend the constitutional list of scheduled tribes (ST) as recommended by Arunachal.

The bill was passed by voice vote amid protest by the opposition over issues of Pegasus, agri laws and others.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said, “This bill will do justice to tribals. Please support and approve the bill.”

The bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Munda on 2 August, 2021.

At present, there are 18 communities with their synonyms appearing in the illustrative list of STs in respect of Arunachal.

On the basis of recommendations of the Arunachal government, the bill provides for modifying Part 18 of the schedule to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, relating to Arunachal.

It provides for deletion of ‘Abor’ (tribe) in Serial No 1, as it is the same as ‘Adi’ in Serial No 16. Secondly, it proposes to replace ‘Tai Khamti’ instead of ‘Khampti’ in Serial No 6 of the list.

It also provides for inclusion of ‘Mishmi-Kaman (Miju Mishmi)’, ‘Idu (Mishmi)’ and ‘Taraon (Digaru Mishmi)’ in Serial No 8 in lieu of ‘Mishmi, Idu, Taroan’ in the list.

It provides for inclusion of ‘Monpa’, ‘Memba’, ‘Sartang’, ‘Sajolang (Miji)’ in Serial No 9 in lieu of ‘Momba’ in the list.

It also provides for inclusion of ‘Nocte’, ‘Tangsa’, ‘Tutsa’, ‘Wancho’ in lieu of ‘Any Naga Tribes’ in Serial No 10 of the list.

The amendment in the list of STs relating to Arunachal will entail no additional recurring expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India on account of benefits likely to be provided to persons belonging to the communities proposed in the bill.

The ministry is already funding for the welfare of 10.45 crore ST population (2011 census).

Further, the STs are also eligible for benefits under the scheduled tribes component of schemes under the central government and state governments.

Banda Prakash (TRS), M Thambidurai (AIADMK), K Somaprasad (CPI-M), Fauzia Khan (NCP), Manoj Jha (RJD) and SK Gupta (AAP) spoke briefly on the bill and supported it. (PTI)