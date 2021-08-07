3 COVID-19 vaccine centres illegally charging registration fee: Assam MLA

Guwahati, Aug 6 (PTI) Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha on Friday alleged in the Assam assembly that three COVID-19 vaccination centres in Karimganj district are illegally charging Rs 5 as registration fee for the jabs, prompting the government to announce to conduct an enquiry.

Raising the issue during the Question Hour, in Assam Assembly, Purkayastha tabled an official letter written by the additional chief medical and health officer of the district flagging the matter.

“The additional chief medical and health officer wrote in his letter that three vaccine centres are charging Rs 5 as registration fees. This is a huge irregularity as the vaccines are meant to be given free,” he added.

Reacting to the matter, Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta said he will “definitely look into” the allegation.

“We will conduct an enquiry and take action accordingly,” he added.

The additional chief medical and health officer of Karimganj wrote to the Superintendent of Karimganj Civil Hospital on August 3 and sought detailed information regarding the issuance of registration coupons of Rs 5 at the three COVID-19 vaccination centres.

The district health officer also sought details such as since when the coupons were being issued, total number of such registration coupons issued till date, payment collected in the centres and the names of the staff engaged in issuing them.

The three centres in the district are the Civil Hospital, Public HS School, Karimganj and the DSA Complex, according to the letter.