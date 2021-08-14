Once upon a time: The eastern Himalayan canvas

[ Prof AC Sinha ]

Simla Conference, McMahon Line and Charles A Bell’s proposal for NEFA

After receiving instalments of war indemnity from the Chinese as per the requirement of the diluted provisions of the Lhasa Convention, 1904, British India vacated Chumbi valley in 1908. By then, things were boiling for them at the northeastern extremity of the British Indian Empire. It so happened that in their prime drive for collecting maximum amount of land revenue from the tenets of cultivated land from the plains, the British drew an imaginary line separating hill districts from the fertile plains, and this line came to be known as the inner line since 1871 in the state of Assam. However, they did indirectly control the affairs of the hill regions even beyond the inner line, though they were also known as the unadministered territories of the empire. Old conventions in different parts of India recognized hills, rivers, forests, and such other visible physical landmarks as the diving limits of the regimes, but it were the British who came with the idea of definite boundary lines, to be drawn on the ground. Once they identified an area as a revenue administrative unit, it was to be surveyed and measured for revenue administration. However, they did presume an external line to be the limit of the British imperial possession. And notionally, the external limits in the Himalayan region were presumed to be based on the principle of watershed: if a peak or summit of the mountain stops the flow of water, and which leads southwards, then that should be the northern limit of the British Indian Empire.

There were some problems between the tea-chest manufacturing factories located within Assam and their woodcutters from the adjoining forests extending beyond the inner line in the Assam Hills (present Arunachal Pradesh) in the beginning of 1900. The Abors, now known as the Adis, demanded compensation from the woodcutters for extracting wood from the forests which belonged to them by tradition, which the woodcutters were unwilling to pay. Plywood factory owners presumed that they could collect wood from forests as their right. That small local dispute appears to have been mishandled by the local authorities. With a view to settling the above issue, the governor of Assam authorized the sub-divisional officer, Sadiya, to proceed on an expedition to the Abor Hills and sort out the problem. The sub-divisional officer was on an exploratory expedition to the Abor Hills, where all but for a few coolies and members of the expedition were ambushed and killed by the local tribesmen. Naturally, there was clamour for retribution from the local British authorities, tea planters and tea-chest manufacturing factories. Soon after that, the British mounted an impressive retaliatory Abor expedition in the winter of 1911. The claimed culprits were apprehended without much trouble and they were tried and duly punished in the course of time. However, the British took the advantage of the occasion and surveyed the entire region and divided it into three administrative frontier tracts in 1912. But the survey also made the administration aware of another aspect of the region: its imprecise and informal nature of northern boundary in the Himalayas.

II

The British took the initiative to call a conference at Simla among the Chinese, Tibetan and the British representatives with a view to negotiating the northern boundary between the Assam Hills (present Arunachal Pradesh) and Tibet in 1913-1914. Sir Henry McMahon, the British plenipotentiary to the Simla Conference, was the host to the delegates: Longchen Shatra, the prime minister of Tibetan administration, Lhasa and Chen-en fen, controller of foreign affairs, government of China, Shanghai. A Tibetan-knowing officer, Sir Charles A Bell, the political officer at Gangtok, was assisting Sir McMahon. The conference met at Simla between October 1913 and July 1914. From the British point of view, the agenda was to settle the northern boundary of the Assam Hills. From the Chinese side, it appears that their main concern was to negotiate the boundary between the inner Tibet (the eastern Tibet, which was under their control) and outer Tibet (Tibet under the Dalai Lama). From the Tibetan point of view, it was a significant conference in which a lot was at stake. What China was calling the inner Tibet was in fact Tibetan inhabited region which was under their control. As far as the Chinese delegate was concerned, he had little interest in the Indo-Tibetan border. But it was of vital concern to the Tibetan delegate. Longchen Shatra understood the implications of the watershed principle as a factor of international boundary. He argued effectively the case of Tawang as a part of Tibet, which was located south of the main watershed line in the Himalayas.

While the conference proceedings were conducted by Sir McMahon with the delegates formally, it were Sir Charles Bell and Lonhchen Shatra who held discussions through the medium of Tibetan on the Indo-Tibetan boundary. Shatra argued that Tawang had been an inseparable part of their history as one of the previous Dalai Lamas was born in Tawang; the residents of the region belonged to the Tibetan stock; they spoke Tibetan language, and they paid taxes to the Tsona Dzong across the Himalayas. And he gave the examples of Sikkim and Bhutan, which by then were under the British Indian Empire, which were part of the Tibetan sphere at one time. He did not see any contradiction in Tawang being a Tibetan territory and its location in the south of the Himalayas.

Sir Charles Bell argued that informal relations of settlers paying homage to the guru was one thing, but paying taxes as a tribute to the state was another matter. As time had changed, Sikkim and Bhutan were within the British Indian Empire, so should be Tawang in Assam Hills in the same line. As far as loss to the territory of Tawang to Tibet was concerned, the British might consider another plateau-like formation on the northern border in the Assam Hills convenient to Tibet in lieu of that. Longchen Shatra could not press for Tawang after that and maps of what came to be known as the McMahon Line were initialled and exchanged among the delegates. But the conference continued and when the final documents were ready, the Chinese delegate refused to sign them later.

III

Charles Bell succeeded JC White as the political officer of Sikkim in 1908 and he retired after 10 years. Prior to that, he was the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of adjoining Kalimpong in the district of Darjeeling. He was asked to prepare a survey of the land revenue in the subdivision. He found out that a chunk of territory, which otherwise should have been part of Darjeeling district, was wrongly transferred to Bhutan after the Sinchula Treaty, 1865 between India and Bhutan. But considering the intimate relation with Bhutan, the British government of India decided not to press for correction of mistake thereafter. He undertook a journey to Punakha in January 1910 and negotiated the Anglo-Bhutanese Treaty as the political officer at Gangtok. Prior to that, considering his knowledge of the Tibetan language, he was appointed as administrator of the Chumbi valley for a period of three years, 1095-1908. In the course of time, he would write two authoritative books on the history, culture and religion of Tibet.

After completion of the Simla Conference, he proposed to the government of India the creation of a new administrative unit for the region: North Eastern Frontier Agency (NEFA). Possibly, his inspiration might have come from the North Western Frontier Agency (NWFA), which was created a few years earlier to administer unruly Afghans on the western frontiers adjoining Afghanistan.

Charles Bell’s NEFA was to include Sikkim, Bhutan and the Assam Hills in the scheme. Moreover, he proposed its administrative headquarters to be located at Tawang in the Assam Hills. He did not stop at that point; rather he proposed a suitable candidate for the post of the first commissioner of his NEFA: a domiciled Bhutia administrator, La-Den-La, who was known for his efficiency as a police officer in the district of Darjeeling. Unfortunately, Sir Bell was not keeping physically well for some times. At last, he took premature retirement in 1918 and left for England. By then, Great Britain was involved in the first world war and the priority of the NEFA appeared to have been lost sight of the persons concerned. It is another matter that the government of independent India would create the North Eastern Frontier Agency (NEFA) out of the Assam Hills in 1954.

IV

Those were the days of the first world war when the Simla Conference was held, in which the British were active participants. However, the negotiated boundary, the McMahon Line, was not identified on the ground; no landmarks of the boundary were agreed on the ground; and territories claimed to be within the boundary were neither claimed to be in possession, nor physically taken over by the British thereafter. Thus, the Simla Conference was in a way total failure from the British point of view because of their casual attitude during the conference and thereafter. When the war ended, the Indian National Congress under Mahatma Gandhi had launched the non-cooperation (Khilafat) movement against the British colonial rule. This was followed by a phase of uncertainty of nationalists agitating for the independence of India and the British, not only opposing it, but ruthlessly crushing the movement in a variety of ways. Thus, nobody cared for an obscure corner of the British Indian Empire in the eastern Himalayan region and proceedings of the Simla Conference. Just before the beginning of the second world war, somebody remembered the Simla Conference, and its proceedings were published by the government of India in 1937 in the anthology of treaties. And that was the 1940s: the decade of upheaval as far as British India, China and Tibet were concerned. Everybody who mattered was busy with something or other more important in the three concerned countries. The British Indian Empire ended and an independent India was born in 1947; the People’s Republic of China (PRC) replaced the Komintang outfit of Chiang Kai-shek in 1949 and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) ‘liberated’ Tibet in 1950. While independent India considered the McMahon Line as the international border between the two countries, the PRC repudiated it and there was no audible voice from anywhere on the issue from the Tibetans. Unfortunately, India inherited part of the problem because of the British duplicity in playing the game of ‘suzerainty’ and ‘sovereignty’ with reference to Tibet’s status with China. (To be continued. Prof AC Sinha is former dean of the school of social sciences, NEHU, Shillong, and a national fellow at NMML, New Delhi. He has researched and published books on the eastern Himalayan region.)