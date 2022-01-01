Rethink the decision to boycott census

The Committee for Citizenship Rights of the Chakmas and Hajongs of Arunachal Pradesh (CCRCHAP) has once again declared that it will not cooperate with the census of Chakmas and Hajongs being conducted by the state government. Recently, the census was reportedly stopped after the CCRCHAP lodged a complaint with the prime minister’s office. However, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union claimed that Chief Minister Pema Khandu has issued instruction to the chief secretary to conduct the census of the Chakmas and Hajongs of Arunachal Pradesh.

The decision of the CCRCHAP not to cooperate and term the whole census process illegal is strange. The census is being conducted to figure out the exact number of Chakmas and Hajongs living in the state. Terming such exercise illegal is bizarre. The census will in fact help the community in the long run. The government can accordingly make a better development plan for them, based on the census. The CCRCHAP should give a second thought to its decision not to cooperate with the census exercise. The decision may further widen the gap between the indigenous tribal community and the Chakma-Hajong population. It is not going to be in the interest of the state and the country.