DC expresses concern over staff shortage in SBI branches in C’lang

CHANGLANG, 1 Mar: Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav expressed concern over the acute staff shortage in the SBI branches in Changlang leading to non-delivery of better banking services.

Speaking at a District Consultative Committee and District Level Review Committee meeting convened by SBI Lead District Manager (LDM) Tankeswar Doley here on Tuesday, the DC said that the majority of people in Changlang have no access to demand-oriented banking services which might help them to improve their economic situation.

“This is especially true for poorer households, smallholder farmers and women, especially SHGs,” he said, and advised the SBI branch managers to clear the loan proposals for different schemes lying at their branches at the earliest.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy highlighted the low CD ratio of the district, “which is at present 25.33 percent, far below the RBI benchmark of 60 percent for each district,” and requested the Miao and Jairampur SBI branches to “increase the advance portfolio as they are having second and third highest deposits after SBI Changlang branch.”

LDM Doley spoke on the status of schemes such as KCC loan, PMJDY, PMSBY, PMJJBY, APY, advances to weaker section, PSL, etc. He advised all the branch managers to “achieve the target during the quarter as set in Annual Credit Plan 2021-22.”