A long, arduous journey

[ Yamem Tamut ]

Oblivious to the magic of education, I spent my early years collecting firewood from jungles, helping my parents in their agrarian activities and household chores. I hardly had time to study. Particularly during the harvesting time, we used to wake up at 3 am to transport rice from the paddy field to the granary as headloads before school hour. It was a routine work to join our parents in the field immediately after school hours. Otherwise, we were sure to receive a beating from our parents in the evening for disobeying their commands. I still remember, when I was in Class 5, my innocent mother sternly warned me to quit my studies in order to babysit my younger sister. Without my knowledge, she even persuaded my teacher to fail me because I had to go to the neighbouring village to pursue higher studies. Thank god my teacher didn’t agree to my mother’s nefarious plea.

As I went against my mother’s wish, attending middle school in Riga village was an arduous job. She insisted that I return to my village during weekends to help her in farming; else she would stop providing rason-pani (rice and vegetables) for my education. In spite of the difficulties, I didn’t surrender easily, though I knew that my mother genuinely needed my help at that point of time as the source of livelihood in the village during those days was only through farming. In order to balance both, I used to foot-march several kilometres through the deep jungle, carrying headloads of personal belongings and rason-pani. In the weekends, after attending classes, I used to rush back to my village to help my parents as promised. Again, to attend classes on Monday, I used to start my foot march in the wee hours. With brisk foot-marching, the shortest pass through the jungle used to take around 3.5 hours to reach my school. It was awful during the rainy season – fatty leeches climbing all over my feet and the dense fog in the deep forest, especially in the dawn hours. In the swirling fog, my friends and I used to get terrified by the stories of Epom (man lifters/wild spirit) that supposedly hypnotised humans and banished them to deep forest for some enigmatic reasons.

My struggle eased a little when I was adopted by my living gods (my elder sister and brother-in-law) for secondary schooling. With their aid, I got admission in the government higher secondary school in Yingkiong in Class 10. My brother-in-law ran a motor parts shop, where there was no room to study, but a noble aunt (Nobeng Ayi) offered me a room at her home for my studies. Somehow, I managed to secure meagre pass marks in all the subjects. Simply inspired by my mathematics teacher (GP Pandey sir; I truly adore him till today), I opted for the science stream with the lean marks. Again, in the AISSCE examination, I managed to secure pass marks in all the subjects and obtained a decent rank in the APJEE for engineering course, as well.

Through the government of Arunachal Pradesh quota, I got admission in the National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysore, Karnataka, for BTech in civil engineering, and the real struggle of learning started there. As I had done my schooling from remote government schools, where speaking English and Hindi were taboo, I was capable of speaking a few broken English and Hindi words. The initial days at the NIE were like Hindi gottilla (‘do not know’ in Kannada), English gottilla and Kannada gottilla. I still feel like crying over how I endured my first year of engineering. However, with the collective support of my classmates and hostel mates, I improved my spoken English to a certain level (special thanks to my roomie Vijayalakshmi Sanjenbam, who helped me tirelessly) and I earned a BTech in civil engineering with first class in aggregate.

In 2005, without much expectation, I wrote the GATE and obtained a considerable percentile. With that, I got selected for IIT Madras for MTech in transportation engineering in my first interview. I was anxious and scared as well while thinking about the hardship of being in a prestigious institute like the IIT. But I was lucky there also; I met many good friends and faculty members who immensely encouraged and supported me in every dimension. While attending an English audit class at the IITM, I met Joe Tun Sein sir, who was a knowledgeable and interesting teacher. He furnished several tactics for refining spoken and written English. I am grateful to him till date. Though I couldn’t excel in the English language, it helped me manifolds.

Despite clearing the written examinations for assistant engineer and junior engineer, I could not get through in the viva voce. I was disheartened and devastated with the outcome of the results. But then I consoled myself, thinking that god must be having better plans for me. Allah! Having abysmal Hindi and English accents, mostly influenced by local dialect, I never wanted to embrace teaching as a profession. But destiny landed me at the NERIST in 2009. Since then, I have been attempting to deliver justice to my profession. I have lately realised that a doctorate degree has become mandatory for career growth; so, I decided to pursue PhD degree in the NERIST as a part-time scholar. It has been a long and extremely stressful journey, running parallel with my academic responsibilities, looking after ailing in-laws and nurturing four naughty and noisy children. I have toiled by many sleepless nights and restless days to succeed in the pursuit of a PhD degree, though I hardly had time for its related works. However, with unswerving perseverance and dedication, I have overcome the mammoth hurdles and achieved my unimaginable dream. I have attained doctorate in geotechnical engineering from the NERIST, under the able guidance of Prof SK Singh (my idol academician) and Dr Ajanta Kalita. Finally, on 11 March, 2022, I was introduced as Dr Yamem Tamut by none other than the profoundly brilliant and resourceful person, Dr Arindam Dey of the IITG. Sir, I am quite elated to have had you as my external expert, and the christening of my new title by a person of your calibre is a blessing.

Last but not least, as I cannot acknowledge everyone’s contributions personally, through this write-up I truly want to thank my husband, family members, teachers, friends (schools, BTech, MTech, etc), the NERIST family and well-wishers who directly or indirectly supported or contributed in my becoming Dr Yamem Tamut from a mere farmer’s daughter. I am indebted to everyone for rendering your altruistic support throughout my learning process.

My concluding message to all: with perseverance and strong determination, one can win the race. (Dr Yamem Tamut is a professor at the NERIST, Nirjuli.)