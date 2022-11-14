India should introduce reformations in G20

At a time when the world is passing through turmoil marked by military conflicts, economic uncertainty, and the after-effects of the devastating pandemic, India is set to take the helm of the G20, an informal group comprising 19 countries and the European Union (EU). India’s assuming the G20 presidency from 1 December this year till 30 November, 2023, is a testimony to its growing clout in international geopolitics. With it comes a plethora of challenges. A major task is to set the ball rolling to reform the G20, formulate strategies to reduce inequalities, reshape the global green agenda and prevent debt-related crises.

The Ukraine conflict has vitiated the relations between Russia and the industrialised western countries, most of them being members of the G20. The presidency places a great responsibility on India’s shoulders, not only to advocate its own agenda but also to chart a path that is beneficial to the populations of fellow developing countries that are currently torn between the machinations of global powers, economic headwinds, and adverse impacts of the climate crisis. India is positioned uniquely in the world as a country that understands the priorities of the developed countries and appreciates the challenges and ambitions of the developing world, allowing it to act as a bridge to meet expectations. The world will closely watch how India functions after assuming the presidency of the G20.