Looking back over my shoulder (Circa 2025)

Monday Musing

[ Asok Pillai ]

The sustainability of celebrity is ad interim. Life may be long, but public memory is short, and all you have accomplished are forgotten when the next hero steals the limelight. I’m not speaking strictly about the celebrities around us – just generally…

My friend and mentor in journalism, Dahey Sangno, who is now the CEO of the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited, bless him, once told me that nobody could become a celebrity in Arunachal.

It was a long time ago. I think we were in his car, driving down to Seppa Bazaar Line.

“No one can become a celebrity in Arunachal. You’ll be famous for a day. They’ll forget you with tomorrow’s news,” he said, out of the blue, casually, looking ahead. I felt it.

I thought he had somehow divined that I was seeking some kind of heroism as a journalist. If at all he did, nothing could’ve been further from the truth. As it happened, I had quickly learnt that I was in a low-paying dangerous profession where I could get beaten up for either publishing or not publishing something or the other on the front page. Everybody wanted front-page coverage, or else-

Those were the dark days of our journalism, lo-oong before Chopa Cheda became the president of the Arunachal Press Club. To this day I give him credit for being the change we needed. Fearless, straightforward, and a pillar of strength, he stood up for the fourth estate like none had before. Once you get to know him, he has a great sense of humour too.

Coming back to our story, Dahey had long quit as the editor of a newspaper of prominence, in order to pursue civil service. Eventually, things came to a point where the newspaper was leaderless in the news section, for reasons I was completely unaware of, and Dahey recommended me to the daily’s owner, who hired me. Dahey is a good judge of talent, if I say so myself.

I see ‘journalism’ – as in writing a journal of sorts, by means of these columns – as an exploration. What I write today may make sense someday, who knows? Meanwhile, concurrently, there’s this constant fear of failing myself as a desktop journalist, which, paradoxically, keeps the old fire in me burning. However, contrary to the fashion, I never rise to compete or compare. It’s just not my scene, man, as we used to say in Shillong, way back when. Comparison corrupts us.

As a columnist, and certainly as a lifelong reader and a student of writing, I have, over the years, developed the ability to read the ‘voice’ – or lack thereof – of others in their writings – not that it matters – but speaking of voice, there was a time when someone we all know and admire had the loudest voice in the state’s journalism. He rubbed shoulders with the high and the mighty, and wrote patronising columns about how great Arunachal was because of him – if not in so many words, certainly by insinuation. The man loved himself above all else. I know because I was his deputy for nearly a decade.

I still remember the afternoon he had finished typing in an opinion piece.

“Asok, come here,” he yelled. He sounded thrilled.

I went over to his large cubicle, and stood across the table from him.

“Have a look,” he said, turning the computer on his table 180 degrees around, so I could lean forward and read what he’d written. It was a pathetic piece of – exactly what you are thinking, but I had to keep my job.

“Great, sir,” I said after a while. “It’s great.”

He slid down on his leather armchair with the high back, his arms folded behind his head, smiling up at me like a man perpetually surprised by his own wisdom.

“I am the godfather of journalism in Arunachal,” he said.

Sure.

I stood there, emotionless. “Look at it properly,” he said, reaching out to turn the computer back around, which was a signal that I could return to the news section and later ‘look at’ his write-up. “As I had written in my column titled” so and so, and repeating what he had written in that old column. The surprising thing about him was that he could remember the exact date of an article he had written six years ago, which he needed now to quote himself from. That takes a certain kind of talent. I don’t remember what I wrote last year.

He used to describe me as an eccentric behind my back. Fine. But at least I’m honest. I don’t need to rub shoulders with A-listers to be liked by the people I’m close to. As an addendum, I believe in a kind of karma paradox, in which I, while believing in karma – in the sense that you pay for your sins in your lifetime – have no doubt that life itself is a preordained series of events. A lot of things don’t happen by chance. They make sense in hindsight. I can see clearly now why I had to do donkey work under the man. It was a learning curve – a lesson that, while nothing really matters in the end, you have to fake it till you make it – which is a paradox on its own.