CBI should share information about inquiry

With the recent arrest of finance and account officer Gomo Sora in connection with the APPSC paper leak case, the number of people arrested in the case stands at 25. The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) is investigating the question paper leakage in APPSCCE-2017 and other examinations, while the CBI is investigating the assistant engineer exam question paper leakage case. The SIC has made some headway and is making decent progress in the case. There is growing demand for interrogation of former APPSC chairman Nippo Nabam and former secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray and other members and staffers of the commission.

The SIC should interrogate everyone who worked closely with Taket Jerang, former deputy secretary, who is now in jail in relation to the paper leakage case. The scope of investigation should be widened. The aspirants’ demand for interrogation of former chairman Nippo Nabam and former secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray and other members and staffers of the commission is a genuine one and the SIC needs to seriously look into it. The political class also should not try to protect anyone and give a complete free hand to the SIC. The CBI, which is investigating the AE question paper leakage case, is yet to provide any update to the people of the state. The people of the state deserve to know what the status of the investigation is. The CBI should update the media on the progress of investigation, so that information is shared with the people of the state.