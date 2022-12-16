India should not be complacent over Covid vaccination

Just as everyone thought that the Covid pandemic was over, some countries are witnessing a sudden surge. The pandemic is far from over. The surge in the number of Covid-related hospitalisations in the United States in the last few weeks comes as a warning signal to other countries as well. Another country that is battling a serious rise in Covid cases is China. Its ‘zero-Covid’ policy backfired, leading to massive public protests against unreasonable restrictions, while the local Covid vaccines have turned out to be less effective. Though India has done reasonably well in handling the pandemic, vaccination coverage still needs to be stepped up. So far, 68.2 percent of the country’s eligible population has been fully covered while 73.7 percent has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of the 95 crore fully vaccinated individuals, just 22 crore have availed the booster dose. Only 40 percent of the eligible senior citizens have availed of a booster dose and only 25 percent of those in the 45-59 age groups. Keeping in view the reinfection rates, the Centre must allow booster doses once every six months for those willing to take them.

With such a large population and sparse health infrastructure, India should not economise or be complacent regarding vaccination. A major push must be given for total vaccination coverage by roping in municipalities and other local bodies. The World Health Organisation has consistently been warning that the pandemic has not gone anywhere and that emergence of new variants with more virility could happen at any time. Covid surveillance mechanisms need to be continued with the same zeal. People should be encouraged to wear masks in public places and maintain physical distance. The Centre must provide monetary incentives to domestic vaccine companies like the Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, and Biological E to update their vaccines to fight against the latest coronavirus variants.