The Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the review petition filed by Bilkis Bano, challenging its 13 May order that had held that the Gujarat government was the appropriate authority to consider the remission plea of 11 life convicts who had allegedly raped her during the Godhra riots, has come as a big setback. Bano’s review petition was listed in the chambers on 13 December. The bench, comprising justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath, dismissed the review petition after opining that “no case for review is made out.” First of all, deciding to release these 11 convicts, who not only raped Bano but also killed her baby and indulged in rioting, was wrong.

Now the SC has even dismissed the review petition. This is unfortunate. When the convicts were released, they were given a heroes’ welcome, as if they had achieved something big. Further, they have not exhibited any kind of remorse about their acts publicly after being released from jail on remission. The remission of 11 convicts should be cancelled and they should be sent back to jail. People like them deserve no mercy. The court should correct the mistake of releasing such convicted people. The people of India have massive expectations from the judiciary and, hopefully, they will take the correct action to deliver justice to Bilkis Bano.