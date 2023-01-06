Health camp organised

RUPA, 5 Jan: Around 300 civilians from Rupa village and adjoining areas were offered free medical treatment during a multispecialty medical camp organised by the Indian Army at the Chillipam monastery here in West Kameng district on Thursday.

A team of three army doctors, along with one medical officer from the district medical office conducted preliminary health check-ups and distributed free medicines to the patients during the camp.

The army also organised a ‘Covid awareness campaign’ and the locals were provided with facemasks, hand sanitisers and hand gloves as “Covid precautionary measure,” the defence PRO informed.