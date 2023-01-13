Nat’l Youth Day celebrated

KHARSANG, 12 Jan: The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) here in Changlang district celebrated the National Youth Day – which marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda – on Thursday with a traditional dance and drama competition.

Addressing the gathering, VKV Principal MV Ravindran said that the “message of Swami Vivekananda is highly relevant in the present scenario,” and added that “the Vivekananda Kendra is a spiritually-oriented service organisation working with the twin ideals of Swami Vivekananda: man-making and nation-building.”

Changland DC Sunny Kumar Singh and VKV Alumni Association chairman Taba Tatup also spoke.

All the teaching and non-teaching staffers, besides parents, well-wishers, alumni and students of the school participated in the programme.

The day was also celebrated in West Siang HQ Aalo.

As part of the programme, Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Henkir Lollen flagged off a procession of students and teachers of the Ramakrishna Mission School and VKV Aalo.

The DC and Vivekananda Kendra Arun Jyoti prant Sanskrit manch chief Sangey Tashi addressed the participants.

A district level traditional dance competition themed ‘Preservation of indigenous faith and culture’ was organised among participants from seven circles of the district.

Kamba circle won the first prize in the dance competition, and Kombo circle won the first prize in the drama competition.

Chief Guest Jumyir Ronya Kato gave away the prizes to the winners.

In West Kameng, the district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) organised a ‘Young India run’ to celebrate the day in Bomdila.

The marathon was flagged off by district BJP in-charge Gandhi Sakrinsow and district BJYM president Tsering Tashi, in the presence of advocate Rinchin Khandu, BJYM executive members, and others.

Chingo Vardhan, Julio Delusow, Rohit Singh and Zang Jaboju won the top four prizes, respectively.

The VKV in Tafragam in Lohit district also celebrated the day.

State BJP general secretary Nalong Mize, who along with others attended the programme, expressed gratitude to the Vivekananda Kendra on behalf of the people of the state “for its godly service in human resource development,” according to a release from the party.

He appealed to parents to teach their children their mother language for preservation and continuation of the local culture.

“Since language is the means through which culture is transmitted, lost language will lead to lost indigenous culture and age-old customs,” he said.

Mize urged everyone to fight against the drug menace, terming it “the single most social evil that can retard the growth of the society.”

In Lower Subansiri district, the VKV in Ziro celebrated the National Youth Day with district level traditional dance and drama competitions. Six teams from Yazali, Joram and Ziro circles participated in the competitions.

A science and mathematics exhibition was also organised by the VKV students.

Speakers included ADC Millo Kojin, Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture’s Arunachal Pradesh chapter Chairman Hage Kojeen, VKV Ziro Principal Ananda Dutta, and Vivekananda Kendra KPS state coordinator Ku Tana Yapu.

The day was also celebrated in Tirap HQ Khonsa, where DC Hento Karga urged the youths of the district to “channel their youthful energy in a positive way and stay away from antisocial activities, as youths are the nation-builders.”

The DC also advised the participants to uphold their culture, “which is the root of identity.”

He commended the Vivekananda Kendra “for its selfless service in man-making and nation-building.”

AE Telem Kitnya also spoke.

The day was also celebrated at the Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Girls’ School in Khonsa, and at the Ramakrishna Mission School in Narottam Nagar.

The National Youth Day was also celebrated at the VKV NEEPCO in West Kameng district, and in East Siang HQ Pasighat. (With inputs from DIPROs)