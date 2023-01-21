DCM lays foundation stone of GB office, inaugurates outdoor stadium

ITANAGAR, 20 Jan: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday laid the foundation stone of the gaon burah (GB) office for Sagalee subdivision while attending the 32nd state level gaon burah foundation day celebration in Sagalee in Papum Pare district, in the presence of Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia, MLA Nabum Tuki, and others.

As per the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulations of 1945, GBs are the most important village-level functionaries, and are responsible for administrative tasks such as maintenance of law and order and resolving disputes in the village. They are also in charge of monitoring the implementation of local developmental projects.

“To strengthen the GB, the state government has taken several initiatives, such as increasing their monthly honorarium from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 and the HGBs’ from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000, covering their insurance under the PMJJBY, providing an office-cum guesthouse facility, etc. Their other demands will also be looked into,” Mein said.

The DCM also inaugurated an outdoor stadium, which will be used for various sports activities.

He also felicitated the founding members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Gaon Burah Welfare Association.

Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia and local MLA Nabam Tuki also spoke.

Later, Mein visited the PWD superintendent’s office in Bobia and the under-construction engineering degree college building in Toru. (DCM’s PR Cell)