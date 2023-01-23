Guv extends Parakram Diwas greetings

ITANAGAR, 22 Jan: Governor BD Mishra has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Parakram Diwas, which commemorates the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, affectionately called ‘Netaji’.

The governor expressed hope that the occasion would inspire all to promote amongst all Indian citizens the great spirit of nationalism and patriotism.

“On this momentous occasion, I call upon all my beloved people of Arunachal Pradesh to emulate the values of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for realising his dream of a progressive, prosperous and self-reliant India,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)