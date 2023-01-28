CIHCS makes campus Wi-Fi enabled

DAHUNG, 27 Jan: The Central Institute of Himalayan Culture Studies (CIHCS) here in West Kameng district made its campus Wi-Fi enabled on 26 January.

“From now onwards, the students, staff and faculty members will be able to access free Wi-Fi in the institute’s campus,” CIHCS director Dr Gurmet Dorjey said.

Informing that the institute’s library and computer laboratory have been provided with the facility, he said, “From today, the students and faculty can quickly and easily share documents, edit presentations in real time, store project files in the cloud, and improve their teamwork skills, besides collaborating with peers from other schools and colleges.”

The CIHCS was established by Bomdila-based Buddhist Culture Preservation Society, under the presidentship of the 13th Tsona Gontse Rinpoche, in 2003, and it is affiliated to Varanasi (UP)-based Sampurnanand Sanskrit University.

The CIHCS – an autonomous body under the union culture ministry – has around 180 students who are being taught and mentored by 25 teachers from different parts of the country in undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels in Buddhist and Himalayan studies.