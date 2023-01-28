‘Joy of reading’ campaign held

HAYULIANG, 27 Jan: A four-day ‘Joy of reading’ campaign, organised by Hayuliang ADC Sotalilum Bellai, in collaboration with Tezu (Lohit)-based Bamboosa Library and Medo (Lohit)-based Forum of Activists of Lohit Youth Libraries (FALYL), concluded at the government upper primary school (GUPS) in Swamy Camp here in Anjaw district on 26 January.

The campaign also saw the participation of students from the GUPS’ in Chameliang, Yatong, Manchal Goiliang and Gamliang, besides

the KGBV in Supliang, and Sunrise School in Hayuliang.

Addressing the valedictory function, Bellai said: “Bamboosa Library volunteers have been excellent trainers, spreading the joy of reading in Anjaw for several years. The teachers in Anjaw too should develop as trainers in reading promotion activities.”

The campaign featured a “joy of reading book exhibition, besides reading training sessions, poetry recitation,” etc, the Lohit Youth Library Network informed in a release.

The sessions were conducted by Keselo Tayang, Bethem Marai and Sakelu Chikro of the FALYL, along with Ruwatso Tawsik, a BEd trainee from Tezu-based Denning College for Teacher Education, and Lohit Youth Library Network coordinator S Mundayoor, it said.